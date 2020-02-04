Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Federal Government is performing judiciously in tackling the spate of insecurity in Nigeria, as the task is a challenging one.

Osinbajo made this known on Monday when clergymen from the northern part of Nigeria, under the aeges of Arewa Pastors Forum for peace, paid him a courtesy visit at the presidential villa.

The vice president, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, said the government was working towards recruiting more personnel in the military as well as resources.

Osinbajo said, “We are doing everything that needs to be done.

“We are handling security well, and as you know, including military deployment in diverse fields, like the Boko Haram in the Northeast.

He said: “In fact, we now have to recruit more into the Army, and much faster than we ever did because we need men on the ground; resources also – to buy more arms, to buy more platforms.

“At the last meeting of the National Security Council that was held on Thursday, we had discussions on how to beef up the military’s platforms. How do we beef up the numbers? How do we recruit more men and women into the Army? How do we collaborate more with local vigilante, the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and all that?

“So, there is a lot going on in terms of trying to beef up security. The security situation is one that is very challenging.

“We are also looking at aspects of surveillance – how we can do more aerial surveillance using drones and electronic devices to improve surveillance.”