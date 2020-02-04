Visa On Arrival: Buhari Presents Nigeria’s Policy For 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presented the Nigeria Visa Policy (NVP) for the year 2020, Concise News reports.

The revised policy, one of which is the visa on arrival, is a sequel to Buhari’s pronouncements in November, 2019, that a new policy of visas on arrival would be granted to all African travellers from January 2020.

The Nigerian leader, who presented the document at the State House, Abuja, said that the review of the visa policy was intended to attract innovation and specialised skills.

It is understood that the visa policy 2020 is to enhance business opportunities.

The policy is to also achieve African integration through the visas on arrival for holders of passports of African Union countries.

Africans with a valid passport, who wish to come into Nigeria for a short visit – for businesses and for tourism – can stay for up to 90 days.