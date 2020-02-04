Suspected Suicide Bomber Denies Knowledge Of Explosives In Bag

Suspected suicide bomber arrested in Kaduna State Nathaniel Samuel has said that he had no clue that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was in his bag.

Concise News reports that the state Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Samuel in Winners Chapel situated at Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The police said the suspect was apprehended by security officials of the church during Sunday service with a bag containing explosive devices.

According to the police, the bomber had even gained access into the church when the Close Circuit Camera of the church picked him and his bag was searched. Hence, a bomb was found on him.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters while been paraded at the state police command on Tuesday, the suspect said he thought the item was fireworks.

According to him said they were meant for decoration and he only discovered it was an IED when his bag was searched.

He said: “I went to the church in the morning at about past 8 am, so while I was seating down, I was listening to the sermon from the man of God. All of a sudden, I had a stomach ache, so I decided to go and use the toilet.

“When I came into the church I was holding a bag which contained some of my items, some of my documents because a day before that day, I went for an event at Ngwamboro, Sabo.

“When we got to the station, they suspected they were fireworks meant for decoration.”

When further queried by the police, he admitted what he had was an explosive device.

He said: “We got it from the event through a lady I told them about and her name is Grace; when she gave it to me, I never knew what the devices were until after my bag was searched that I got to understand what they are. They are explosives.”