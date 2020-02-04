Paul Okoye aka Rude boy (source: Instagram)Nigerian singer and member of defunct Psquare music group Paul Okoye aka Rude Boy has threatened the Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC) over alleged kidnapped.

Concise News reports that Okoye took to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, to accuse the commission of kidnapping someone and asking for bail.

Expressing shock that the commission could take such action, the “Audio Money” crooner dared NCC to try such with him.

In a now deleted post, he wrote “I never knew the Nigeria Copyright Commission NCC are kidnappers, they can detain and ask for bail…Dear NCC am about to fuck shit up for you guys…try me.”

Meanwhile, the singer did not provide much details about who was allegedly kidnapped.