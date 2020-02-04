Sex For Roles Wrecking Nollywood Practitioners- Yul Edochie

Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie has again condemned sex for roles in Nigerian movie industry, saying it is responsible for the downfall of many practitioners.

Recall that Edochie first made reference to sex for roles in Nollywood, after a UNILAG lecturer, Faculty of Arts and the head pastor of a Foursquare Gospel Church in Lagos, Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu, was indicted in a sexual scandal.

Igbeneghu was exposed in a documentary released on Monday by BBC Africa Eye’s targeted at lecturers in some West African universities harassing their students for sex in exchange for grades/marks.

However, the actor, in a tweet on Tuesday morning said every lady who gives out her body for a favour must earn what she deserves.

“I condemn sex for jobs completely. If na ur way, hear this advice. If you promise a girl a job in exchange for sex, once she gives you make sure you do not fail her. If she swear for you, your own don finish.. This matter has wrecked many men especially Nollywood practitioners,” Edochie tweeted.