President Buhari Presents Nigeria’s Visa Policy For 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presented the Nigeria Visa Policy (NVP) for the year 2020, Concise News reports.

The Nigerian leader, who presented the document at the State House, Abuja, said that the review of the visa policy was intended to attract innovation and specialised skills.

It is understood that the visa policy 2020 is to enhance business opportunities.

The policy is to also achieve African integration through the visas on arrival for holders of passports of African Union countries.

More to come…