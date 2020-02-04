The founder of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo, has declared God’s wrath on Boko Haram and Miyetti Allah over a failed bomb attack on the church in Kaduna state on Sunday.

Concise News reports that the police arrested a suspected suicide bomber in the church, also known as Winners’ chapel, situated at Sabon Tasha, Chikun, Kaduna.

The suspect, Nathaniel Samuel, was said to have been apprehended with a bag containing explosive devices during Sunday service.

Speaking at the Church’s Covenant hour of prayer on Monday, Oyedepo said: “The most irresponsible, most murderous system, is what we have today and in the name of Jesus by the Apostolic authority upon my life and Prophetic seal on my forehead, your end has come.

“We are here this morning to celebrate Jesus for delivering us from so great a death’.

“There was a failed attempt to bomb one of our Churches in Kaduna yesterday.

“This agent of the devil already entered the premises, found his way to the toilet, (but “who delivered us from so great a death”wink, was accosted and arrested.

“One, that’s a proof that God is in our midst. It shows that God is in our midst and we are here not to assume but to celebrate his faithfulness.

“To tell this Nation as they would expect me to do, the last straw that will break the back of everybody in authority, backing these callous killers has come.

“To tell everyone behind this: your days are numbered. This prophet is saying the Kingdom is taking away from you. It’s impossible for these killers to be on the loose without some authorities backing them up.

“So many precious lives have been wasted in the last 2 weeks and in the name of Jesus, the generations of those involved is declared wasted.

“I don’t care: Boko Haram, Miyetti Allah, whatever name you are called, I decree the curse of the Lord upon you now.

“Everyone in government, everyone in security services, that is behind these killings: YOUR END HAS COME.”