Okada Ban: Seun Kuti Reacts, Says Lagosians Don’t Care About Riders

Seun Kuti, singer and son of late afrobeat king, Fela Kuti seem to have a contrary view about the ban on motorcycles (Okada) and Tricycles in Lagos state.

Concise News reports that the state government had on 26 January announced that it would commence enforcement of the extant Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 from February 1.

The law banned the operation of motorcycles in some local government areas, local council development areas, highways, bridges and roads.

Since the announcement was made, there have been outcries on social media platforms as Lagos commuters criticised the government on such decision.

But in an Instagram post, Kuti slammed Nigerians for lamenting over the ban on motorcycles “without caring about those who ride the okadas”.

According to the singer, there are critical issues that Lagosians should focus on, but they chose to ignore them and are lamenting over the ban on motorcycles.

He wrote “Nigerian professionals have shown their true colors again as largely oppressors in waiting. Children dying in hospital everyday they don’t care. Miseducated and undereducated children they don’t care. Police brutality, no outrage but tell them to walk from bus stop to the office oh no the worst has happened!!! If u wish for your children or loved ones to be okada and keke riders please raise up your hand! We know these ain’t jobs. We pacify those we have failed with slave labor and slave wages and we are ready to fight for them to continue slaving away!! #getthesax”