Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Tuesday, February 4th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Tuesday, February 4th, 2020.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said that President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the National Assembly have agreed to tackle the high level of insecurity in the country. He made this known to State House correspondents after meeting with the president alongside the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in the State House on Monday.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has demanded the arrest of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole. According to Philip Shaibu, deputy governor of the state, Obaseki made the demand in a letter written to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu. Speaking to reporters in Abuja on Monday, Shaibu noted that a petition to arrest Oshiomhole had already been submitted to the police chief.

There has been outrage on Twitter as commuters lament over the ban on motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria. Concise News reports that the state government had on 26 January announced that it would commence enforcement of the extant Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 from February 1. The law banned the operation of motorcycles in some local government areas, local council development areas, highways, bridges and roads.

China’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, has said that no Nigerian residing in Wuhan has contracted the deadly Coronavirus. Concise News reports that Pingjian made this known at a news briefing in Abuja, after speculations had been circulated that a Nigerian may have been infected. The Chinese ambassador, who disclosed that 60 Nigerians are resident in the city where the outbreak was first recorded, also said that no Chinese in Nigeria had caught the virus.

The government of the United States says it notified all foreign governments of a change in its performance metrics for identity-management and information sharing criteria on March 11, 2019. In a proclamation published on the White House website, the US named Nigeria and the five other affected countries were among the worst-performing in the world.

In the wake of the ban on motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles in Lagos, some riders have clashed with police operatives in Ijora Olopa area of Nigeria’s main commercial centre. Concise News understands that the clash began when some of the Okada riders embarked on a protest but were stopped by the police.

A Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi has declared the plan of the Federal Government to establish RUGA Settlement and cattle colonies in Benue State as unlawful and unconstitutional. Delivering judgement on Monday, Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon said any move by the government to compulsorily acquire land for RUGA Settlement or cattle colony in Benue State without the approval of the Benue State government was null and void.

Former Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Nicholas Ebomo, has been arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Ebomo was arraigned along with three others on Monday before Justice Folashade Giwa-Ogunbanjo of the Federal High Court in Abuja for alleged abuse of office.

The secretariat of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has been sealed by the government of Govern0r Nyesome Wike. In a statement on Monday signed by the Head Bureau for Special Projects and Special Adviser to the governor (Special Projects), Alabo George-Kelly, the secretariat was closed down on Sunday night.

Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri has teamed with a top club in the German Bundesliga Table Tennis league after the world number 18 was unveiled on Monday February 3, by the management of the club led by its President, Stefan Frauenholz. Concise News reports that the deal was brokered by WEOAllSports and Quadri is expected to join the club – TTC RhönSprudel Maberzell Fulda based in the Central part of Germany from next season (September 2020) in the elite division of the Bundesliga.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.