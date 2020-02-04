NAHCO Reacts To $8m Seized By Customs At Lagos airport

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) has dissociated itself from the $8million intercepted by the Nigeria Customs Service at the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos State.

Concise News reports that Col. Hameed Ali, Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), in a press conference on Tuesday announced that the service seized the huge sum at the airport.

The customs boss disclosed that the cash stashed inside a car was intercepted before getting loaded into an aircraft.

Alli added that the money was wrapped in large brown envelopes and that the driver of the vehicle who works with the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) at the airport has been arrested.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, NAHCO said it “has no connection whatsoever with this alleged act”, adding that it does not condone irresponsible and criminal behaviour.

The statement added that the company has initiated contact with the Nigerian Customs Service hierarchy to provide it with details of this incident.

The company said it will corporate with relevant agencies and stakeholders in revealing the truth and eradicating malpractice in its operations.

“The attention of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company plc (nahco aviance) has been brought to a press conference earlier today by the Comptroller – General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) Col. Hammed Alli (rtd) to the effect that a vehicle belonging to NAHCO was intercepted with some cash in foreign currencies as it conveyed the money to an aircraft at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos,” the statement read.

“We wish to state unequivocally that NAHCO as an organization has no connection whatsoever with this alleged act. The Company has initiated contact with the Nigerian Customs Service’ hierarchy to provide it with details of this incident.

“As a responsible corporate organisation, NAHCO will cooperate with all regulators, agencies and other stakeholders in not only finding out the truth about this unfortunate incident, but also rooting out malpractices in the sector.

“The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company does not condone irresponsible and criminal behaviour. The Company takes seriously the trust of its esteemed clients, partners and other stakeholders, both local and international, and will do everything to protect that trust.”