N-Power: Beneficiaries Send Message To Buhari’s Minister Over Owed January Stipend

Beneficiaries of the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s N-Power initiative are calling on the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq to pay their January stipend, Concise News reports.

The writer gathered that as at this morning, roughly 500, 000 beneficiaries nationwide under the scheme are yet to be settled their last month pay.

The N-Power is a graduate scheme under the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), and it has components such as the N-Teach, N-Agro, N-Health and N-Tax.

Beneficiaries under this scheme are posted to Place of Primary Assignments (PPAs) and are entitled to N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend.

Since its launch in 2016, two batches have been recruited by the apex government.

These beneficiaries’ (also addressed as volunteers) pay have always been irregular and the fate of the pioneer batch is dicey, with constant talks of exit plan.

Check out some reactions below:

Order for the payment @npower_ng volunteers stipend….. What can 30,000 do in this our present economy of #Nigeria than you have to delay it? Is 30,000 enough for you or your children in two days despite every of your expenses are on @taxpayers? — THIS WORLD IS VANITY!!! (@MAJORITY001) February 4, 2020

Comeback and pay us our npower Allowances — Don kb (@kabirayubaabdu1) February 3, 2020

Why is that npower beneficiaries are not always paid on time considering the fact that these guy go to there ppa and work assiduously and yet there stipend are always delay why? — Bamawo Osarumen (@BOsarumen) February 4, 2020

We appreciate your work ma. Npower has changed from empowerment to employment. You said we should have saved from our stipend to secure our future? with how much 30k. And u know the present situation in this country. — Sammy (@Sammy97628047) February 4, 2020

H.M please what do have tell us about delay in payment of npower January stipend?…I greet you mam — SAEED ALIYU (@SAEEDALIYU10) February 3, 2020

Please do something futuristic for npower as a good mother and history will not forget you ma thank. — Sammy (@Sammy97628047) February 4, 2020

Sorry to bother you madam but why is Npower beneficiaries always behind in payments of monthly stipends. The was hope all would change as the program was transferred to your ministry — Serge (@Sergeemmanson) February 4, 2020