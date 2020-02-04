Home » N-Power: Beneficiaries Send Message To Buhari’s Minister Over Owed January Stipend

By - 49 minutes ago on February 04, 2020
N-Power: Beneficiaries Send Message To Buhari's Minister Over Owed Stipend

The National Social Investment Programmes NSIP (an initiative the N-Power scheme is one of it’s elements), which was formerly under the office of the vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and managed by Hajia Maryam Uwais, special adviser to the president on social intervention, was moved to the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development on October 1

Beneficiaries of the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s N-Power initiative are calling on the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq to pay their January stipend, Concise News reports.

The writer gathered that as at this morning, roughly 500, 000 beneficiaries nationwide under the scheme are yet to be settled their last month pay.

The N-Power is a graduate scheme under the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), and it has components such as the N-Teach, N-Agro, N-Health and N-Tax.

Beneficiaries under this scheme are posted to Place of Primary Assignments (PPAs) and are entitled to N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend.

Since its launch in 2016, two batches have been recruited by the apex government.

These beneficiaries’ (also addressed as volunteers) pay have always been irregular and the fate of the pioneer batch is dicey, with constant talks of exit plan.

