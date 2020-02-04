Minimum Wage: Organised Labour Begins Strike Tuesday

Organised labour in Niger state, north-central Nigeria, has directed workers to embark on an indefinite strike from Tuesday, February 4, over non implementation of the new national minimum wage and other entitlements.

Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Yakubu Garba, and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) equivalent, Yunusa Tanimu, made this known in a statement, Monday.

Organized labour in the state said it had met at an emergency joint State Executive Council (SEC) on 29 January to resolve on a notice of 21 days ultimatum of strike action issued to the government on 3 January, 2020.

“We write to formally inform you that all civil servants in Niger state are by be this notice directed to proceed on an indefinite strike action with effect from midnight February 4, 2020, ” it read.

The statement said the strike would be comprehensive, shall remain in force till the state government “demonstrate a clear and adequate commitment” to tackling lingering issues bothering on workers’ welfare.

Part of the demands of labour included the immediate implementation of the N30,000 National Minimum wage, it’s consequential adjustment and accrued arrears to all categories of workers both at the state and local government levels.

They are also calling for the immediate resumption of payment of outstanding annual leave grant for 2019 to deserving workers at both state and local government level as well as a clear commitment from the state government on pension policy in the interest of workers.

The NLC chairman in the state said organised labour was still open and willing to meet with the government.