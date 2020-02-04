MC Oluomo Speaks On Ban On Okada, ‘Keke’ In Lagos State

Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, says the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos is having a discussion with the state government on the ban on Okada and ‘Keke Napep’ in some routes in the state.

The chairman of Lagos NURTW said he had also mandated bus drivers not to increase bus fares, which could worsen the effect of the ban on commuters.

Speaking through his aide, Jimoh Buhari, on Monday, Oluomo said he hoped the state government would review the restriction.

“The most important thing, for now, is for the bus drivers not to take advantage of the situation, and that is why we are meeting with them,” he added.

Concise News reports that the state government had commenced implementation of Okada and tricycle ban in 15 local councils in the state since February 1.

They include Apapa LGA, Apapa Iganmu LCDA, Lagos Mainland LG, Yaba LCDA, Surulere LGA, Itire-Ikate and Coker-Aguda LCDAs, Ikeja LGA, Onigbongbo and Ojodu LCDAs, Eti-Osa LGA, Ikoyi-Obalende and Iru/Victoria Island LCDAs, Lagos Island LGA and Lagos Island East LCDA.

According to the state government, the rate of crime aided by motorcycles and tricycles has been on the rise, as they are also used as get-away means by criminals.

The state government said that the law also banned motorcycles and tricycles on all highways, bridges and some listed roads.

The major highways include: Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, Oworonshoki-Oshodi Expressway, Lagos-Ikorodu Expressway and Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

Others are: Eti-Osa/Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Funsho Williams Avenue, Agege Motor Road and Eti-Osa Lekki Coastal Road.

The restricted bridges include Iyana-Ipaja Bridge Agege, Dopemu Bridge Agege, Airport/Ikeja Bridge, Agege Motor Road/Oshodi Loop, Oshodi, Mushin/Isolo Link Bridge and Dorman Long Bridge.

Also listed are Ojuelegba Bridge, National Stadium Flyover, Apapa-Iganmu Bridge, Apapa-Ijora Link Bridge, Liverpool Bridge, Apapa, Mile 2 Bridge-Loop, Amuwo-Odofin, Okota (Cele)/Ijesha Link Bridge, Apakun/Apapa-Oshodi Bridge Network, Ikorodu Road/Anthony Clover Leaf Bridge and Trade Fair Flyover Bridge.

Festac/Amuwo-Odofin Link Bridge, 2 Flyover Bridges along Alhaji Masha Road, Ojota Clover Leaf Bridge, Ogudu Bridge, 3rd Mainland Bridge, Maryland flyover, Ikeja General Hospital Flyover Bridge, Kodesoh Bridge, Oba Akran, Ikeja, Opebi Link Bridge, Sheraton-Opebi Bridge, Jibowu/Yaba flyover Bridge, Carter Bridge, Lagos and Bariga-Ifako Bridge are on the list.

Th rest are: Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Alapere Bridge, Bariga/Oworonsoki Bridge, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway/Gbagada U-Turn, Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, 3rd Mainland/Oworonsoki Bridge, Eko Bridge, Apongbon flyover Bridge, Cowry Bridge (Officers Mess), Mcwen Bridge (Bonny Camp), Marina/Ikoyi Bridge and Ikoyi/Obalende Bridge.