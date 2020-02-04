Man United: See Player Solskjaer ‘Considered’ Before Signing Ighalo

Manchester United reportedly tried to sign Brighton striker Glenn Murray before landing former Nigeria international Odion Ighalo on loan.

Concise News understands that Murray, 36, has scored 111 goals in 278 games across two spells for Brighton.

And the Mail claim Murray was a target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who lost Marcus Rashford to a back injury last month, before signing Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua.

Murray’s Brighton future has been in doubt since the £20million arrival of Neal Maupay from Brentford last summer.

He was believed to be attracting interest from Newcastle, Celtic and Aston Villa in the January transfer window.

Murray, on Monday, signed a one-year contract extension, which runs until the end of next season.

“Everyone knows what Glenn brings to the club, and he’s an important member of the squad – on and off the pitch – and he showed that in abundance on Saturday at West Ham,” Brighton boss Graham Potter said.

“I’ve always said he’s got a big part to play here.

“He’s happy and settled, he loves this club, and he’s been the ultimate professional on and off the pitch.”