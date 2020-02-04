Man Stabbed At Naira Marley’s Concert In London

Naira Marley’s concert at London’s O2 Academy in Brixton was marred after a young fan in his 20s was stabbed outside the venue.

Police officers and an ambulance were said to have rushed to Stockwell Road, Lambeth, at around 9.40pm to reports that the young man had been stabbed.

Concise News understands the victim’s wound was not a life-threatening one as the concert continued.

Reports say many were left furious and confused outside the concert hall after they said staff had shut the doors and refused to let anyone else in.

Meanwhile, Marley gave an electrifying performance with his hit songs accompanied with display of Marlian Dance.