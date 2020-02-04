Malawian Court Cancels Reelection Of President Mutharika

Malawi’s constitutional court on Monday ordered new elections after annulling the results of a vote that reelected President Peter Mutharika in May, citing widespread irregularities including the use of correction fluid on ballot papers.

The verdict, which is expected to stoke turmoil in the traditionally peaceful southern African country, can be appealed by Mutharika, who will remain president until the fresh polls.

“We hold that the first respondent (Mutharika) was not duly elected as president of Malawi on May 21, 2019,” ruled judge president Healey Potani.

A new election should be organised within 150 days, the court said.

In the meantime, the status in the presidency, including the office of the vice president, revert to what it was prior to last year’s presidential election.

This is the first election to be legally challenged since Malawi’s independence in 1964. A new vote will take place within 151 days.

There have been regular anti-government protests since the election.

The court ruled that Mutharika will stay in power until a new election takes place.

President Mutharika won a second term in May with 38.6% of the vote.

But opposition candidates Lazarus Chakwera, who came second, and Saulos Chilima, who finished third, went to court to argue that the election was not fair.

They said the way the election was conducted was full of irregularities.

The judges, who arrived in court in the capital, Lilongwe, under military escort, upheld the complaint on Monday.

According to the official results, Chakwera, who claims he won the election, garnered 35.4% of the vote as the flag bearer for the Malawi Congress Party.

Chilima, a former ally of the president, got 20.2%. He was the candidate for the UTM.

There is a high level of anxiety in the country following months of tense clashes between the police and opposition supporters.

Many schools were closed and some public transport had been suspended ahead of Monday’s court decision.