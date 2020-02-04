Latest N-Power News Today Tuesday 4th February 2020

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Tuesday February 4th, 2020, on Concise News.
N-Power January Stipend: ‘Dry’ Period As Beneficiaries Wait Anxiously
Beneficiaries of the Nigerian Government’s N-Power scheme are anxiously waiting for their January stipend.
Thousands of Nigerian youth under the famed scheme of the Muhammadu Buhari administration are entitled to N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend. However, their pay has not been regular, this writer gathered from several volunteers.
This writer noticed that federal workers usually receive their salaries between 25th and 30th of each month. But N-Power beneficiaries – classified as Federal Government workers too – do not have a consistent payday.
Every month, the Nigerian government spends about N15 billion as stipends on roughly 500,000 volunteers of the N-Power scheme, a component of the National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIP). Read more here.
N-Power: Beneficiaries Send Message To Buhari’s Minister Over Owed January Stipend
Beneficiaries of the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s N-Power initiative are calling on the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq to pay their January stipend.
The writer gathered that as at this morning, roughly 500, 000 beneficiaries nationwide under the scheme are yet to be settled their last month pay.
The N-Power is a graduate scheme under the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), and it has components such as the N-Teach, N-Agro, N-Health and N-Tax.
Beneficiaries under this scheme are posted to Place of Primary Assignments (PPAs) and are entitled to N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend. Read more here.
