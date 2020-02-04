Latest N-Power News Today Tuesday 4th February 2020

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Tuesday February 4th, 2020, on Concise News.

N-Power January Stipend: ‘Dry’ Period As Beneficiaries Wait Anxiously

Beneficiaries of the Nigerian Government’s N-Power scheme are anxiously waiting for their January stipend.

Thousands of Nigerian youth under the famed scheme of the Muhammadu Buhari administration are entitled to N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend. However, their pay has not been regular, this writer gathered from several volunteers.

This writer noticed that federal workers usually receive their salaries between 25th and 30th of each month. But N-Power beneficiaries – classified as Federal Government workers too – do not have a consistent payday.

Every month, the Nigerian government spends about N15 billion as stipends on roughly 500,000 volunteers of the N-Power scheme, a component of the National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIP). Read more here.