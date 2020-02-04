La Liga: Barcelona Star Ruled Out Till Next Season

Barcelona attacker, Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out for the rest of the La Liga season after tests revealed on Tuesday he sustained a complete rupture of the proximal tendon of the right femoral biceps.

Concise News reports that despite his notable talent, the 22-year-old’s Barcelona career has been plagued by injuries.

The Frenchman missed Monday’s training session, and when the medics checked him today, it was concluded that he would not be available for selection till next season.

The news will compound the headache of Coach Quique Setién, who is already without prolific forward, Luis Suarez.

The club could not snap up any big name during the recently-closed winter transfer window, and are now left with only three natural forwards in the senior squad – Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi and Ansu Fati.

The Catalans are presently second on the La Liga table. They take on Bilbao in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey on Thursday before visiting Real Betis on Sunday to honour a La Liga match