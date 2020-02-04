Home » Jimi Agbaje Reacts To Okada/Keke Ban In Lagos State

Jimi Agbaje Reacts To Okada/Keke Ban In Lagos State

By - 41 minutes ago on February 04, 2020
Okada/Keke Ban: Tricycle Operators Protest Decision In Lagos

The Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had on January 27 banned the activities of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and Keke Napep (Photo Courtesy: Vanguard)

Former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State Jimi Agbaje has condemned the ban of Okada and Tricycle operators on some routes in the centre of excellence.

The opposition leader described the ban by the state government as counterproductive and will be difficult to enforce.

He added that the ban will have negative ripple effects on the economy of the state with so many already out of work and cause inconvenience to commuters.

In a statement on his verified Twitter handle, Agbaje said Okada and Tricycle operators in the state have thus far regulated themselves and should be allowed to continue operations.

“A Lagos for the 21st century needs proper planning. The reasons for the ban on commercial motorcycles and tricycles by the Lagos State Government are noted. But what about the people?

“My view is that such an outright ban on major routes will be counterproductive and difficult to enforce. It will also have negative ripple effects on the economy with so many already out of work & cause inconvenience to commuters.

“The formal operators that have thus far regulated themselves should be allowed to continue, with stringent regulation and enforcement of traffic laws.”

 

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Olugbenga Ige is an alumnus of the prestigious Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State and The Polytechnic, Ibadan. Gbenga is an experienced reporter at Concise News, a new media enthusiast, and fine-grained media influencer.

Add Concise To Homescreen.