Jay-Z, Beyonce Face Heavy Criticism For Sitting During National Anthem

American music stars, Jay-z and Beyonce have faced backlashes after a clip of the couple sitting while national anthem was sung at Super Bowl 2020 on Sunday surfaced online.

Despite Jay-Z signing a partnership deal with the National Football League (NFL), the rapper, Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy sat while singer Demi Lovato belted out “The Star-Spangled Banner” ahead of Sunday’s big game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas Chiefs at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The footage sparked an immediate reaction on social media, where some slammed the move as “disappointing” while others cheered the superstar pair.

“That’s very disappointing,” wrote one user. “They benefit from a country that’s provided the road map for the rest of the world to follow as the most benevolent nation on the planet.”

Conservative Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren suggested the duo “try another country,” while calling Jay-Z a “former crack dealer.”

“Beyoncé & Jay-Z (former crack dealer) sit for the national anthem because apparently the United States of America has oppressed them with millions upon millions of dollars & fans,” she wrote on Twitter. “Sounds rough. Maybe they should try another country that allows them a little more freedom & success?”

Some took the couple’s decision to sit for the anthem Sunday as a public attempt to rally behind Kaepernick.

“MUCH RESPECT for Beyoncé and Jay-Z in supporting Colin Kaepernick’s fight against #injustice,” tweeted one user.

“Celebrities who have money and are rich and famous are still able to protest,” wrote another user. “Just because Jay-Z and Beyoncé are rich, doesn’t mean they can’t show support.”