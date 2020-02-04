Insecurity: Osinbajo Reveals FG’s Next Move

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday, said that the federal government is planning to recruit more troops and officers to beef up the personnel of security agencies.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, who made this known in a statement on Monday, said the vice president received at the Presidential Villa, clergymen from the Northern part of Nigeria under the aegis of the Arewa Pastors Forum for Peace

He reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment towards containing the threats and security concerns in the country.

Osinbajo further assured the pastors that the Federal Government was doing everything that needed to be done.

“We are handling security well, and as you know, including military deployment in diverse fields, like the Boko Haram in the Northeast.

“In fact, we have to now recruit more into the army, and much faster than we ever did because we need men on the ground; resources also – to buy more arms, to buy more platforms.

“At the last meeting of the National Security Council that was held on Thursday, we had discussions on how to beef up the military’s platforms.

“How do we beef up the numbers? How do we recruit more men and women into the army? How do we collaborate more with local vigilante, the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and all that?

“So, there is a lot going on in terms of trying to beef up security; the security situation is one that is very challenging.

“We are also looking at aspects of surveillance – how we can do more aerial surveillance using drones and electronic devices to improve surveillance,” he said.

Also, the VP assured the clergymen that the Federal Government was as well committed to finding lasting solutions to the perennial crisis in communities in the North and other parts of the country, including the ones bothering on religious prejudices.