Imo Community Rocked By Pipeline Explosion

Etekwuru community in Ohaji Egbema local government area of Imo State witnessed a pipeline explosion which occurred in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to Channels Television, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Imo State Command, Chimeziri Lowell confirmed the incident.

The NSCDC official said the explosion was triggered by illegal oil bunkering activities by some hoodlums in the community.

He also noted that the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Raji Ibrahim and his team, are on their way to the scene for an on-the-spot assessment of the incident.

The number and quantity of casualties are yet unknown.

Etekwuru is one of the oil-producing communities located in Imo State.