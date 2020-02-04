Full Prayer Points Of MFM ‘Power Must Change Hands’ February 2020

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) has released the prayer points for the February 2020 Power Must Change Hand (PMCH).

Concise News understands that the MFM Power Must Change Hand (PMCH) is a monthly programme of the church which holds in Lagos State.

Power Must Change Hand February 2020 Date

The PMCH for February 2020 took place on Saturday, February 1st at the MFM headquarters in Lagos State.

Power Must Change Hand February 2020 Prayer Points

The February 2020 prayer points of the MFM Power Must Change Hand is themed “First Fruit Offering Service”.

The confession is picked from Psalm 91.

Below is the full February 2020 MFM Power Must Change Hand (PMCH) prayer points:

POWER UTTERANCES

1. Satanic termites, that have been operating on my destiny tree, the power of the

Most High God shall destroy you today, in the name of Jesus.

2. O God my Father, by Your mercy, arise for my sake today and rescue my star from

collapse, in the name of Jesus.

3. Any power, on assignment to supervise my star for evil this year, arrows of sudden

death shall locate you today, in the name of Jesus.

4. All my dead stars, hear the word of the Lord; today, you shall collide with the star

of Jesus and you will begin to shine, in the name of Jesus.

5. Every wicked elder, assigned to give my star to an animal to feed on, by the power

that pulled down Goliath, receive the judgement of death, in the name of Jesus.

6. You my star, I prophesy unto you, the power to arise, and to shine and disgrace my

Pharaoh, shall come upon you today, in the name of Jesus.

7. Any power, assigned to share my star with a stranger, die now, in the name of

Jesus.

PERSONAL PRAYERS – CONFESSION: PSALM 91

1. O God arise, and uproot anything You did not plant, inside the Mountain of Fire

and Miracles Ministries.

2. O God, let the fire of revival, fall upon the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries,

in the name of Jesus.

3. O God, let the power of peace and progress, overshadow this nation, in the name

of Jesus.

4. O God, arise and give us God-fearing leaders, in the name of Jesus.

5. Any power that has vowed to tear my destiny to pieces, Lion of Judah, tear them

to pieces, in the name of Jesus.

6. Crocodile of darkness, assigned to rubbish my destiny, catch fire, in the name of

Jesus.

7. Powers that want the journey of my destiny to end in death, die, in the name of

Jesus.

8. Powers that want to baptize me with the oil of shame, die with your oil, in the

name of Jesus.

9. Powers to find strange solution to strange problems, fall upon me, in the name of

Jesus.

10. Angels of death, pursue my enemies to their hole of fire, in the name of Jesus.

11. Powers that have vowed that I will never see the top, receive the arrows of death,

in the name of Jesus.

12. Powers that have vowed that I will never be great, receive the arrows of death, in

the name of Jesus.

13. My prayer arrows, arise, terminate every enemy pretending before me, in the

name of Jesus.

14. Strange powers, lining up my life for failure, run mad and die, in the name of Jesus

PRAYERS JUST BEFORE GIVING YOUR FIRST FRUIT OFFERING

Lift up the offering and pray like this:

“Father, I thank You, for giving me the opportunity, the strength and the wisdom to

acquire this seed. I recognise and worship You with this offering as the only source of

all my income. I thank You because once I was lost, but now I’m found. I thank You for

the salvation of my soul.

As I give this first fruit offering now, accept it, O Lord, by the power in the blood of

Jesus. By this offering, I hereby acknowledge that You are my priority. O God, arise

and use this offering as a key to my increase, enlargement, promotion, and uncommon

favour. By this offering, let the power of the wasters be destroyed from my life, deliver

me from losses of any kind, and envelope my life with blessings money cannot buy.

By this offering, I plug myself into the socket of financial open heaven, uncommon

breakthroughs, dominion prosperity, uncommon favour, unimaginable achievements,

and total victory, in the name of Jesus.

As I give this first fruit offering, let its sanctifying power flow down into all my other

incomes. O Lord, catapult me into Your divine location, position, anointing and

wisdom for my life. Let the milk and honey of the earth be deposited into my bosom.

This I pray, in the mighty name of the Lord Jesus Christ. Amen.”

PRAYERS ON PICTURES

1. My picture, I use you as a point of contact. Any evil, programmed into you will

never manifest, in the name of Jesus.

2. You my picture, hear the word of the Lord; you will no longer respond to any

bewitchment, in the name of Jesus.

3. Every enchantment and divination, targeted at my life, through my picture, go

back to your senders, in the name of Jesus.

4. I use this picture, as a point of contact. My Father, let my story change for good,

in the name of Jesus.

5. Any satanic altar, harboring my pictures, catch fire now, in the name of Jesus.

6. Any evil shrine, having my pictures, catch fire now, in the name of Jesus. 7. Every evil priest, using my picture against my destiny, fall down and die, in the

name of Jesus.

8. Every power, consulting the triangular powers with my picture for evil, scatter, in

the name of Jesus.

9. Every dark power using my picture for divination, fall down and die, in the name

of Jesus.

10. You my picture, any evil arrow targeted at you, shall backfire, in the name of

Jesus.

11. I command my image to become untouchable coal of fire, in the name of Jesus.

12. Any power, using my picture against me, be disgraced, in the name of Jesus.

13. I put my myself in the envelope of the fire of the God of Elijah. I put myself in the

envelope of the blood of Jesus. Every dark imagination against my existence, be

nullified by the power in the blood of Jesus, in the name of Jesus.

14. Every spirit of Goliath, threatening my existence by using my image , I bury your

power, in the name of Jesus.

15. Any coven or occult gathering, using my image to trouble my life, catch fire and

burn to ashes, in the name of Jesus.

16. O Lord, You are my glory and the lifter of my head, command divine lifting upon

my head in the name of Jesus.

17. Any power beholding my image in any crystal ball, be blinded, in the name of

Jesus.

18. Anything that belongs to me or representing me on the witchcraft altar, (my

properties, my pictures, my clothes, my money, my name, any part of my body,

finger nails or my hair, in the air, on the earth, underneath the earth or in the

waters above or underneath, in river sand seas, at graveyards, road junctions,

before idols, in the covens or temple of satan), be destroyed by the Holy Ghost

fire, in the name of Jesus.

19. Every spiritual screen and radars, spiritual mirror, spiritual tape, spiritual camera,

spiritual satellites and all spiritual properties that satan has set against me to monitor me, be broken into pieces, in the name of Jesus.

20. I am a child of God and a member of the family of Jesus. Whoever touches me

touches the apple of God’s eye. No weapon formed against me shall by any means

prosper in my life, and any tongue that shall rise against me in judgement is

condemned and destroyed completely, in the name of Jesus.

21. I use this my picture, to prophesy upon my life, it shall be well with me. I will fulfil

my destiny. I will not die uncelebrated. I will not die unfulfilled. The power of

darkness will not defile my life. This I pray, in the mighty name of the Lord Jesus

Christ. Amen.