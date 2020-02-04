Home » EPL: Odion Ighalo Shirt Number At Manchester United Finally Revealed

By - 32 minutes ago on February 04, 2020
EPL: Ighalo Arrives England, Speaks On Move To Man Utd/File Photo

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Odion Jude Ighalo will wear the jersey number 25 at Manchester United.

Concise News reports that Ighalo sealed a loan transfer to United on deadline day last week.

He is presently in Manchester and is expected to make his debut for his new club after the tentative league break.

Jersey number 25 was formerly worn by erstwhile captain of the side Antonio Valencia.

The club revealed Ighalo’s jersey number in a Twitter update on their verified handle on Tuesday.

Ighalo has been a massive United fan right from his childhood.

He has had spell in England with Watford.

He has also played in the Italian Serie A and Spanish La Liga.

Ighalo, 30, won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) highest goalscorer award, and called time on his international career after the tournament in Egypt.

United have a large fan base in Nigeria and many of his compatriots are excited about his move.

