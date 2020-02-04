EPL: 2 Former Chelsea Players ‘Downgrade’ Man United’s Odion Ighalo

Former Chelsea forward, Eidur Gudjohnsen has suggested that Manchester United were only able to acquire the services of Nigerian hitman, Odion Ighalo because ‘the best strikers don’t want to join’ the English Premier League (EPL) giants anymore’.

Concise News reports that United reportedly tried to sign Brighton striker Glenn Murray before landing Ighalo on loan.

Murray, 36, has scored 111 goals in 278 games across two spells for Brighton.

And the Mail claim Murray was a target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who lost Marcus Rashford to a back injury last month, before signing Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua.

During the winter transfer, the Reds were also heavily linked with Erling Braut Håland and Edinson Cavani.

Asked how far back United have fallen, Gudjohnsen told the Transfer Talk podcast: “It comes back to the time of the season of this (Ighalo) transfer as well. I don’t think any of the best strikers are available.”

He added: “I don’t think any of the best strikers are eager to join United anymore.”

For another ex-Blues attacker, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Ighalo is “very lucky”.

“He must be the luckiest man! Going to China, being away from Europe nobody seeing him for two and a half years since he was at Watford and then getting a loan move at United,” he said.

“Wow. That doesn’t happen!

“It says how far behind United are from Liverpool, Manchester City and even Chelsea. They have got a big job ahead.

“They needed somebody in. I think he was not their number one and I would be surprised if he was their number two or three as well.

“He is getting an opportunity and he will definitely get minutes and we will see if he can do it.”