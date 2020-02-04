Customs Officials Intercept $8m At Murtala Muhammed Airport

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that its operatives have seized $8m at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State. Concise News reports.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, the Comptroller-General of the service, Hammed Ali, disclosed that the cash stashed inside a car was intercepted before getting loaded into an aircraft.

He added that the money was wrapped in large brown envelopes and that the driver of the vehicle who works with the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) at the airport has been arrested.

He, however, did not reveal the name of the driver or the aircraft involved but said the service would unravel the identities of the owners of the money.

“From the day we seized this money, no bank has come to claim ownership. But our investigation will reveal the mystery behind the owners,” he said.

Parading more seizures, Ali said the operatives of the service also intercepted 9,504 kilograms of pangolin scales worth N10.2bn at Isheri estate in Lagos.

Other contraband items were also impounded by operatives of the federal operations unit zone A.