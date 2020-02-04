Coronavirus: Reps Divided Over Evacuation Of Nigerians From China

Members of Nigeria’s House of Representatives on Tuesday rejected a motion calling for the evacuation of Nigerians in Wuhan, China, over fear of contracting coronavirus.

Concise News reports that Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NiDO), East China Chapter, and the Association of Nigerians in Wuhan had called on the federal government to immediately evacuate them from Wuhan – where the outbreak of coronavirus was first recorded

They made the call in a joint statement by Elijah Odii, President, NiDO East, China, and Okoye Chiamaka, Acting President, Association of Nigerians in Wuhan, on Monday.

According to them, at least 60 Nigerians, including children, reside in Wuhan.

It was against this backdrop Hon. Ben Kalu had sought the permission of the House to move a motion of urgent public importance on the need to evacuate Nigerians from the city.

A stunned Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila fought to ensure the motion was moved by Kali but members moved against it as the Chamber became rowdy.

However, Deputy House Leader sought to withdraw the motion in view of the commotion.

Speaker Gbajabiamila later appealed for the motion to be moved but some members insisted that China had better facilities to take care of the virus.

China’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, had on Monday said that no Nigerian residing in Wuhan had contracted the deadly coronavirus.

Pingjian made this known at a news briefing in Abuja, after speculations had been circulated that a Nigerian may have been infected.

The Chinese ambassador, who disclosed that 60 Nigerians were resident in Wuhan, also said that no Chinese in Nigeria had caught the virus.

It was also learned that the number of confirmed cases had risen to 17,205, while recorded deaths had reached 361.

Also, 475 people had been discharged from hospitals.