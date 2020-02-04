Coronavirus: How Apostle Suleman’s Prophecy On China ‘Came To Pass’

As the world grapple with the risk posed by the deadly coronavirus, it has emerged that the President of the Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Suleman Johnson made a 2020 prophecy about the nation, China.

Concise News reports that in Apostle Suleman’s 2020 world prophecies, number 27 reads: “China to experience major losses.”

With the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, fast spreading to other nations, and the declaration of the virus as a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO), Chinese stocks recorded their worst day in years. The Asian country’s currency also fell and the disease generally closed China to the globe and straining world economy.

Levi Strauss & Co., which in October 2019, opened its biggest China store in the city of Wuhan, the center of the outbreak, is among the international brands that together have closed thousands of outlets around the nation, including McDonald’s Corp., in part to comply with government requests for people to remain off the streets.