Coronavirus: China Developing Vaccine To Cure Virus

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian, says his country is working on vaccines to cure coronavirus.

Pingjian made this known during a press conference in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, a total of 361 people had died from the disease and 475 people were discharged after recovery from the virus.

“All things considered, the epidemic can be contained, controlled and treated. The Chinese nation has gone through great winds and waves and overcome countless difficulties. The 1000 bed makeshift hospital in Wuhan, which was built in 9 days and is in full operation today, speaks volumes” he said.

“Life comes first. The Chinese Government is committed to safeguarding the safety and health of the Chinese people. We will, in a responsible manner, safeguard the safety of every foreign national in China, including the Nigerian expatriates, and address their legitimate concerns in a timely manner.”

He further stated that the number of confirmed cases of the virus infection climbed to 17,205 as at Monday, while about 21,558 individuals were also suspected of being infected with the virus in the Chinese mainland.