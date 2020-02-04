Buhari Gives Appointment To Super Eagles Legend

Former Nigeria international Daniel Amokachi has been appointed as the country’s Football Ambassador by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Amokachi, a member of the 1994 Super Eagles team that won the Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia, was part of Clemens Westerhof’s team that earned Nigeria’s first World Cup (USA 1994) qualification in 1993.

He was also a member of the Nigerian Olympic football team, under Johannes Bonfrère, that won gold medal in Atlanta 1996.

Nicknamed The Bull, Amokachi scored the first goal of the UEFA Champions League with Club Brugge on 25 November 1992, beating CSKA Moscow 1–0.

The Nigerian, who hails from Benue state, won the FA Cup with Everton in 1995.

As a coach, Amokachi managed Nasarawa United and former African champions Enyimba in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) before working as assistant coach to Stephen Keshi when the Super Eagles won the AFCON in 2013 in South Africa.

“As Nigeria’s Football Ambassador – a largely ceremonial role –Amokachi will assist the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to scout for talents and be part of processes to revive the country’s football development,” a statement from the presidency read.

“He will also serve as a mentor to young sports men and women.”