Benue: I Received Several Phone Calls To Recant Against Suswam – Bureau de Change Operator

n Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s star witness, on Monday, said he received several telephone calls from different people asking him to change the statement he made with the anti-graft agency against

Abubakar Umar, an Abuja-based Bureau De Change (BDC) Operator, told Justice Okon Abang at the Federal High Court, Abuja, while giving his evidence-in-chief.

They were accused by the EFCC of diverting the money which was said to be part of the proceeds of the sale of some shares of Benue in a company.

Suswam, a senator, is presently representing Benue North-East Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

At the resumed trial on Monday, the EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs, asked Umar, who is the 4th prosecution witness (PW4) in the case, to tell the court what he meant by the earlier oral evidence in the previous proceeding that he was receiving phone calls from people to change his statement.

The witness, who spoke through an interpreter, said: “Yes, that is how it is. Many people have been calling me so that I will change my statement on my master, Gabriel Suswam.

Jacobs also asked him, “What is your discussion with Suswam your Master?”

Umar responded thus: “He (Gabriel Suswam) called me and said that I should go to his lawyer, Joseph .B. Daudu.

“When I reached J.B. Daudu, he asked me why did I write statement like this.

“I now tell him to ask the person that sent me to him, Gabriel Suwam, . He said I should go since it is like this.”

The PW4 restated that he told the court that N413 million was the first amount that entered his Zenith Bank account, Fanffash Resources, from Elixir Investment.