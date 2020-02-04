Angela Okorie Weeps As She Recounts Past Experience

It appears that Nollywood screen diva Angela Okorie is yet to get over the hurts from suspected assassins attack in December, last year.

Taking to her Instagram handle in the wee hours of Tuesday, Okorie shared a clip of hers, weeping while narrating how she has endured pains in recent times.

According to the mother of one, she hardly finds sleep without consuming pills, since her recent experience.

“Life is deep you know???? Have u ever gotten to a point in ur life and it seems all hope is gone. Just only you and your God. I pray No one experience what I have been through in the resent time, hmmmmmmmm. It’s been really tough oooooo. Injections upon injections Medicines upon medicines Tufiakwa

“At some point self I hardly sleep at night , and like seriously I don’t joke with my sleep fam. Some Nights I will be crying like a baby cos of pain kaiiiiii , If I never take sleeping tablets, my eyes won’t close Whatttttttt. Take out time and visit those in the hospital you will understand why you need to live like is ur last day on earth , no reasons to live a lie , even in ur Little way, this life is empty people are laying critically ill at hospitals different kinds of sickness. You’ve never heard b4, human being Dey sick am hmmmmm

“Be grateful for life everyday Many are Gone and some1 else is enjoying their wealth, thank God you are better than someone , Every day I look at my son and say God I thank u for keeping me alive

“we go about our hustle everyday and yet we come back protected. You sleep freely ,wake up sound and alive is not by your own making

just say Protect me and my family lord It’s a short prayer that goes along way #protectme

Recall that the mother of had then revealed that 10 bullets were removed from her head and two close to her eyes.

Recounting her experience in a live video on Instagram, Okorie described her survival as “undiluted grace.”

Also sharing an x-ray scan video after the attack, the mother of one said they shot sporadically for 30 minutes without her getting help from anywhere.