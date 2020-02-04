Alleged Culpable Homicide: Court Fixes Date For Trial Of 2 UniAbuja Students

An FCT High Court, Nyanya, on Monday, fixed February 11 for continuation of trial of two students of the University of Abuja (UniAbuja) accused of conspiracy in the alleged drowning of their friend.

Concise News reports that the police accused Christian Francis, 17, and David Ogwu, 16, with drowning one Emmanuel Balogun, which at the Dome Hotel, Abuja, on April 28, 2019.

The Judge, Baba- Idris Muawiyah, adjourned the case until February 11 for continuation of cross examination by the second defendant’s counsel.

The defendants, are standing trial over alleged conspiracy to commit felony, culpable homicide and failure to give information to public servants.

The defendants, who are reside in Lugbe, Abuja, are standing trial over alleged conspiracy to commit felony, culpable homicide and failure to give information to public servants.

The Police said, the deceased and the defendants attended a pool party at the Dome Hotel, Abuja on April 28.

In the course of the party, the police alleged that the deceased who does not know how to swim refused to enter the pool but the defendants encouraged him to swim.

“As soon as the defendants noticed that their friend (deceased) was drowning, they dressed up and left the scene for school, without raising an alarm or reporting the matter to security agents,” the police alleged. .

They pleaded not guilty to the allegations leveled against them.

Prosecution counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that the matter was for cross- examination of their first witness (PW1), Akin Balogun.

Answering questions from Francis’ (1st defendant)’s, O.S Oweazim, the witness told the court that he was the deceased’s uncle.

He said that he accompanied four others to the hotel to view the CCTV footage.

“From the footage, Francis did not force my nephew into the swimming pool,” he said.

When asked if the deceased knew how to swim, he answered no.

At this point, the counsel for the second defendant, Ameh Ameh, prayed for a date to enable him cross- examine PW1.

The defendants were first arraigned on July 3, where they pleaded not guilty and were granted bail in the sum of N5 million each, and one surety in like sum.