Akeredolu Meets Buhari, Invites Him For Project Commission

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Tuesday met with President Muhammadu Buhari behind closed- doors at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Akeredolu said the purpose of his visit to Aso Rock was to invite the president to inaugurate a newly constructed flyover in his state which is worth more than five billion naira.

The governor added that they discussed plans by his administration to cultivate marijuana for medical purposes.

He said: “As you all know, I’ll be three years in office on the Feb. 24 and activities lined up in celebration of our third year in office include the inauguration of many of the projects which we have concluded.

“And that is why I have come to see the President and to personally invite him to inaugurate our iconic flyover that we have in Ore, which Ondo State built over a federal road because we have enough carnage at that spot in Ore.

“The flyover cost us over N5 billion. It is an important project to us.”

Akeredolu insisted that the meeting with Buhari had no discussions about Amotekun.

“That is probably why I had to brief you, journalists, because as I was coming here, I read in one of our papers that I was coming in here to discuss about ‘Amotekun’ with the President. I did not discuss that with him in anyway. We didn’t even mention it. He wouldn’t have asked me because I was not here for that purpose.

“Issue of ‘Amotekun,’ is something to do with security and the Vice President has come into the matter; we have held a meeting and we are having subsequent meetings on Feb. 6.

“The Governors of states in the South-West will meet with the Inspector-General of Police to sort a few things out and smoothen edges.”

Concise News reports that since the launch of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), popularly known as Operation Amotekun, there has been controversy surrounding it.

The Federal Government had declared it illegal, with some persons claiming it was part of a plot by the South-West to leave Nigeria.

See photos of the meeting below: