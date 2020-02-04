Home » Abacha Loot: Nigeria Signs Tripartite Agreement To Repatriate $318

By - 35 minutes ago on February 04, 2020
Abacha was Nigeria’s Head of State from November 1993 until his sudden death in June 1998 (file image)

The Nigerian government has signed an agreement with the United States and the Island of Jersey to repatriate $318,460,329 stolen and stashed away by former Head of State Gen. Sani Abacha.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, said the agreement was signed by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, on Monday at the United States Department of States, Washington DC.

He says that the Nigerian government intends to use the recovered loot to fund three major projects.

The projects, Concise News understands, are the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, the Abuja – Kano Expressway and the Second Niger Bridge, and will be supervised by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority.

Nwonye also revealed that the agreement was witnessed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and his counterparts from the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment; Humanitarian Affairs, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, the National Security Adviser, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Group Managing Director of NNPC, and the Nigerian Ambassador to the United States of America, among others.

