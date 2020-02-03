Williams Uchemba Says Billionaires Don’t Grow Beard

It appears Nollywood actor and Instagram comedian Williams Uchemba has taken out time to study world famous billionaires, concluding that they do not grow a beard.

Concise News reports that Uchemba made the conclusion in an Instagram post, days after he was forced to shave his beard over his role in Toyin Abraham’s movie effort.

The actor shared a photo collage having the photos of some billionaires such as Bill Gates, Aliko Dangote, Mark Zuckerberg, himself and others who are beardless, as a proof.

He captioned the photo: “Grow your beards [sic], grow your beards [sic]”.. please did you see any hair on any of men’s faces??😡Let me hear one more “grow your beards [sic] back”.

“Please leave me I’m practicing how to become a billionaire…I’m not smiling like my other future colleagues because my billions never come yet😎. And just so you know I’m a Billionaire…..in Zimbabwe😂”