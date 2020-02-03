What Buhari Discussed With Senate President, Speaker Over Insecurity

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has said that President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the National Assembly have agreed to tackle the high level of insecurity in the country.

He made this known to State House correspondents after meeting with the president alongside the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, in the State House on Monday.

According to Lawan, president Buhari expressed serious concern over security challenges facing the country and agreed to do all they could to tackle the problems.

He said: “We met with Mr. President over the security issues in the country and other matters of governance. The recent security challenges this country is facing requires that we work very closely.

“We had the debates in the two chambers of the National Assembly last week and resolutions were taken and we have come to discuss with Mr President on the way forward, what we feel about some of these security challenges and also to ask him what he thinks we should do.

“We discussed everything that matters as far as the issue of security of this country is concerned.’’

Lawan further revealed that the meeting discussed the need to provide additional necessary equipment and welfare for the nation’s armed forces and the police, to enable them to operate and perform efficiently and effectively.

The Senate President added that the Presidency and National Assembly were on the same page as President Buhari had expressed serious concern over the security situation in the country.

“Of course as the leader of this country he is more worried than anybody else about the situation.

“So, we are on the same page that we should be able to do whatever it takes to ensure that the security agencies are able to perform better than they are doing now,’’ he said.