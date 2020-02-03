Transfer: Barca, Real Reportedly Make Osimhen Contact

La Liga giants, Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in the Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen following his bright start to life in France, and they held talks with Lille in January, Le10Sport has claimed.

Since his summer arrival from Sporting Charleroi, Osimhen has scored 16 goals across all competitions for the Great Danes in his debut campaign, including 11 goals in 21 Ligue 1 matches.

Meanwhile Manchester United are determined to get a deal through for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly at the end of the season, according to Express Sport.

The Red Devils have been linked the Senegal international in previous transfer windows but they are ready to make a £90 million move in the summer.

They face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea and Real Madrid for his services.