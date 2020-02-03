Rema’s Manager Speaks On Singer’s Death Rumours

Sean Okeke, the manager to Rema has dismissed rumours that the singer and Mavin records signee died on Saturday, February 1.

Concise News understands that hours ago, the news of Rema’s death made rounds on social media platforms, as the report claimed that he died and resurrected.

The reports said the “Lady” crooner was found dead in his Lagos apartment.

But Okeke said Rema was very much alive, adding that the singer’s official Wikipedia account was hacked and a date date of February 1 was added.

Okeke said: “Rema is hale and healthy! Pls it’s all false. What really happened was that some hacker hacked into his Wikipedia page, and changed his date of birth and then added a death date Feb 1 2020.

“But our digital officer has reversed it.“Death is not something one can hide! Some hackers got access to his official account and spread the rumor. He is hale and healthy, he is fine. We don’t want to blow this out of proportion”

Rema is a fast rising Nigerian hip hop rapper, Afro beats singer, songwriter, stage performer, recording artist and a model.

In June 2019, the singer made history as the first Nigerian artist to debut five top songs on Apple Music

He was discovered by D’Prince who said he saw “star value” in the young singer in Benin City.

Rema’s prominent singles “Iron Man” and “Dumebi” are currently topping charts around the world.