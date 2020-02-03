An up and coming rapper, Qaw’mane Wilson known by his stage name Young QC has been sentenced to 99 years in prison for matricide.

Concise News understands that Young QC hired a hit man to kill his mother Yolanda Holmes, so he could gain access to her bank account and life insurance.

The Chicago-based rapper was on Friday found guilty of the murder-for-hire last year, and sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars. The gunman, Eugene Spencer, was sentenced to 100 years, Chicago Times reports.

In 2012, Wilson, who was the only child of her mother hired Spencer to kill her.

Holmes was shot and stabbed to death by the hit-man after he was ordered by Wilson to “make sure the b*tch is dead.”

The rapper used the money to flaunt in his music videos and would often give out thousands of dollars to his fans.

Cook County Judge Stanley Sacks said during the sentencing that Holmes was a devoted mother who gave her son anything he wanted.

“Whatever he wanted, his mother gave to him. A car. A job. One could say he was spoiled.

“She gave Qaw’mane life, and it was his choice to take it way from her,” Judge Sacks told the court.

On Friday, Wilson slouched in his chair and merely nodded when Judge Sacks announced his sentence. When asked if he had anything to say before Sacks made his ruling, Wilson was brief.

“I just want to say, nobody loved my mother more than me,” he said. “She was all I had. That’s it.”