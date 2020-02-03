Police React To Attacks On Commercial Luxury Buses In Kogi

The Kogi State Police Command has denied media reports that GUO, Ezenwata and Young Shall Grow luxury buses were attacked and hijacked by bandits on the Lokoja-Okene road.

In a statement by the spokesman of the police in the state, DSP William Aya, the police said such incident never occurred in the state and the command has not received any such report.

Aya also assured residents and Nigerians travelling through the state of police renewed commitment to the protection of lives and property.

He said some persons were attempting to manipulate “the mindsets of Nigerians and the good people of the State that, Kogi State is not safe.”

“Such incident never occurred in Kogi State and the Command has not received any such report.

“The Commissioner urged the law-abiding citizens of the state to go about their lawful businesses and to always avail the security agencies with credible information on the existence of criminal elements in the state,” he said.