In the wake of the ban on motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles in Lagos, some riders have engaged a clash with police in Ijora Olopa area of the state.

Concise News understands that the clash began when some of the Okada riders embarked on a protest but were stopped by the police.

According to a tweet by Lagos Traffic report, there are shootings within the area and two people have been hit by bullets.

The protesters were said to have blocked the road.

[10:30AM] @gidifeedtv: JUST IN: Serious fight and shooting going at Ijora Olopa, Lagos. Police exchanging bullets with Okada and Napep riders.

Pls avoid that route for now cc pic.twitter.com/P7JyQqalNF #TrafficChief — #LagosTrafficReports (@TrafficChiefNG) February 3, 2020

This platform reports that the state government had on January 26, announced that it would commence enforcement of the extant Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 from Feb. 1.

The law banned the operation of motorcycles in some local government areas, local council development areas, highways, bridges and roads.