Pamela Anderson, Husband Jon Peters Split 12 Days After Marriage 

Canadian-American actress, Pamela Anderson and her producer husband Jon Peters have mutually split, 12 days after their secret marriage in Malibu.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday, Anderson said they have decided to ‘take some time apart to re-evaluate what [they] want from life and from one another.

The pair hadn’t yet taken care of the necessary legalities needed to obtain a valid marriage certificate.

Her words: “We have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy,’ wrote Pamela in an exclusive statement to The Hollywood Reporter

“I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union,’ continued Anderson.

“Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy,’ concluded the Baywatch starlet.

The pair married on January 20, during a private ceremony, where Anderson’s sons Brandon and Dylan Lee, who she shares with ex Tommy Lee, were in attendance.

Peters’ ex wife observed the exchanging of vows in the company of the three daughters she shares with the movie producer.

The duo has a history dating back 30 years when they met during a party held at the infamous Playboy mansion in the mid-80s.