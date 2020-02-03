Okada Ban: Lagos Govt Set To Ease Commuters’ Pains

In a bid to reduce the stress that might have been created by the ban of motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles in the state, Lagos government says it has directed the management of Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL) to deploy a fleet of 65 buses to join some major routes.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Public Affairs Officer of the LBSL, Mr Afolabi Olawale who said the operations will begin from Monday.

Olawale maintained that the move to provide alternatives for commuters was necessary, as the public might be in distress due to the restriction order on the operators of motor cycles and tricycles in some parts of the State.

He stated that the new routes and the fares where the LBSL would be extending its services to as from Monday included- Ikeja -Ogba (N100), Berger – Ogba (N100), Ikeja – CMS (N200) and Oshodi – Ajah (N500).

Others are: Obalende – Ajah (N250), CMS – Ajah (N250) and Inner Marina – Ajah (N250).

“Arrangements had been perfected for the smooth operations of these buses in the seven new routes,” Olawale said.

The spokesman quoted Mr Idowu Oguntona, the LBSL’s Managing Director, as saying that the extension of the services would help reduce the vacuum that might have been created by the ban.

“Commuting along the new routes will afford commuters experience the pleasurable and comfort ride services provided by the company.

“More buses are expected to be added to the fleets of the company in no distant time,” Oguntona was quoted as saying.

This platform reports that the state government had on January 26, announced that it would commence enforcement of the extant Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 from Feb. 1.

The law banned the operation of motorcycles in some local government areas, local council development areas, highways, bridges and roads.