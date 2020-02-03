Okada Ban: Lagos Commuters Lament (See Reactions)

There has been outrage on Twitter as commuters lament over the ban on motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria.

Concise News reports that the state government had on 26 January announced that it would commence enforcement of the extant Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 from February 1.

The law banned the operation of motorcycles in some local government areas, local council development areas, highways, bridges and roads.

Though the Lagos government on Sunday directed the management of Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL) to deploy a fleet of buses to some major routes, commuters have shared their pains as a result of the ban.

Some users who go from mainland to Island and vice versa through the use of motorcycles and tricycles to make their journeys faster have lamented long queues at bus stops and delay in getting to their places of work.

Below are some tweets gathered

Who are the Transportation experts that designed this plan? I doubt there were. The chaotic consequences of the #Okadaban cannot be said to be unintended. How many people did okadas/kekes move on the banned routes? What were the alternatives presented BEFORE the ban? — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 3, 2020

I thought I was late to work till I saw my boss in the crowd!!! I took this picture for my answer to query #otrek #OkadaBan pic.twitter.com/zUpP5WTgbP — ghost 👻 (@__papilo_) February 3, 2020

Reporting live from Obalende, Lagos and I tell you for free it's a disaster. The #OkadaBan is a dumb policy with due respect to Sanwo Olu and the Lagos state government. I'd expect a review of this clueless policy with immediate effect cos this is a huge crisis #otrek #Otrekk pic.twitter.com/UfnIx5ZTrv — The Assistant Husband 😎 (@deputy_husband) February 3, 2020

I resume work 9am everyday, today I resumed 12pm. 😢 The gateman who’s an okada rider locked everyone out and went to protest. #OkadaBan pic.twitter.com/FgwgZPts8I — Certified Trouble Maker (@OAPAwesome) February 3, 2020

When I realize I have to trek back home under this Lagos weather #otrek #OkadaBan pic.twitter.com/FlNGF4vXpV — Odunayo💙🦋🇹🇷🇳🇬 (@odunay0) February 3, 2020

😂 😂

I trekked from weigh bridge to mile12 yesterday just to get BRT to barracks.. We keep moving!

What is the government training us for 😆#OkadaBan pic.twitter.com/Viu9dYNtBh — Ruby (@Ruby55975184) February 3, 2020

Dear Lagosians,

Things are getting out of hand.

Ambode warned us about Sanwoolu, but we didn't listen#OkadaBan pic.twitter.com/ucSzfnWad6 — Kasparov (@nerbernear) February 3, 2020