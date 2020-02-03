Home » Okada Ban: Lagos Commuters Lament (See Reactions)

Okada Ban: Lagos Commuters Lament (See Reactions)

By - 24 minutes ago on February 03, 2020

Some commuters who go from mainland to Island and vice versa through the use of motorcycles and tricycles to make their journeys faster have lamented long queues at bus stops(Image courtesy: Sahara Reporters)

There has been outrage on Twitter as commuters lament over the ban on motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles in Lagos state, southwest Nigeria.

Concise News reports that the state government had on 26 January announced that it would commence enforcement of the extant Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 from February 1.

The law banned the operation of motorcycles in some local government areas, local council development areas, highways, bridges and roads.

Though the Lagos government on Sunday directed the management of Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL) to deploy a fleet of buses to some major routes, commuters have shared their pains as a result of the ban.

Some users who go from mainland to Island and vice versa through the use of motorcycles and tricycles to make their journeys faster have lamented long queues at bus stops and delay in getting to their places of work.

Below are some tweets gathered

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Oyindamola Olubajo is a graduate of Mass Communication, who is passionate about taking you round the world of entertainment in the most interesting and enthralling way.

Add Concise To Homescreen.