While Lagos commuters still lament over ban on motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles in the state, controversial on-air personality Daddy Freeze has taken a subtle swipe at Revd. Father Ejike Mbaka for not releasing the prophecy earlier.

Concise News reports that the state government had on 26 January announced that it would commence enforcement of the extant Transport Sector Reform Law 2018 from February 1.

The law banned the operation of motorcycles in some local government areas, local council development areas, highways, bridges and roads.

While reacting to the development in a video on his Instagram handle, Daddy Freeze slammed Mbaka, saying the cleric could prophesy that Hope Uzodinma would be pronounced as winner of the 2019 governorship election in Imo State, but couldn’t release prophecy on Okada ban.

Recall that Mbaka in his New Year message predicted that Uzodimma would be sworn in as governor of Imo State, adding that “no prophecy has ever been declared on this prayer ground without coming to pass”, while also advising those who may find the message unpalatable not to come after him.”

The media mogul also took swipes at other clerics in the country for not including the new directives in their new year prophecies.

See his post below

This platform reports that this not the first time Daddy Freeze is taking a swipe at Mbaka.