EPL: Odion Ighalo Can Become Next Eric Cantona – Ex-Manchester United Player

Former Manchester United goalkeeper, Mark Bosnich has said that the new club signing, Odion Ighalo can become the next Eric Cantona, as he ‘has nothing to lose’.

Concise News reports that the Nigerian, 30, completed a surprise loan deal from his Chinese club to England on deadline day last week.

Cantona is a ‘god’ at Manchester, and Australian, Bosnich is supportive of the club’s decision to opt for Ighalo.

“This was an emergency signing,” the former United goalkeeper said on Sky Sports News.

“I can understand a lot of people taking about a scatter gun approach, well it had to be with Marcus Rashford being out.

“The top four is still possible for Manchester United, they had to go and get somebody.

“The boy that’s come in (Ighalo) has got nothing to lose, nobody expects anything unbelievable from him but they definitely needed somebody in that position.

“You never know. A long, long time ago Manchester United signed a certain Frenchman (Eric Cantona) who no one really expected much from and he ended up propelling them to one of their most successful seasons of all time.”

Meanwhile, Ighalo has been spotted at the Manchester United team hotel ahead of his formal unveiling by the club.

The experienced forward arrived in Manchester over the weekend after flying from China and was pictured at The Lowry Hotel on Monday morning ahead of his official reveal.

Ighalo was in good spirits as he arrived at the club’s favoured team hotel and was seen smiling as he chatted to friends following his dream move to Old Trafford.