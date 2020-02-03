Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Monday, February 3rd, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Monday, February 3rd, 2020.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that no part of the country’s territory is under the control of Boko Haram insurgents. National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu, made this known in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Sunday.

Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami (SAN) has departed Nigeria to sign a tripartite agreement with the United States and the Island of New Jersey for the repatriation of $321m looted by the late former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha. In a statement on Sunday, the spokesperson for the Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Gwandu, said Malami departed earlier in the day to attend a three-day meeting of the US-Nigeria Bi-national Commission in Washington DC, during which he would sign the pact on behalf of the Federal Government.

One of Nigeria’s revered pastors Enoch Adeboye has reacted to visa restrictions placed on Nigerians by the United States by praying for “the restoration of our nation.” The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) reacted to the ban on Sunday during the church’s monthly Thanksgiving Service in Lagos State.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has dismissed rumours of the spread of Coronavirus in Africa’s most populous nation. In a statement on Sunday, the NCDC clarified that the Chinese man who returned to Nigeria from China last week had no symptoms of the sickness. It was learned that the Chinese man had only gone for a routine medical checkup as requested by his employers.

Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has led members of his church in a prayer walk against insecurity in Nigeria. Concise News reports that the prayer walk was held during the monthly Thanksgiving Service at the church’s National Headquarters in Ebute Meta, Lagos.

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has said that it will commence claims verification for depositors of the three Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) and Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) recently closed by the CBN starting from Monday Feb. 3. This was made known on the corporation’s official Twitter handle on Saturday.

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a suspected suicide bomber in Winners Chapel situated at Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area of the state. The Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, disclosed this to journalists on Sunday in Kaduna, the state capital.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the helicopter crash which he survived last year was miraculous and greatly strengthened his faith in God. Osinbajo made this known during a thanksgiving service held at the Aso Villa Chapel in Abuja to mark one year of surviving the 2019 helicopter crash.

Three of the four kidnapped seminarians of Good Shepherd Catholic Major Seminary at Kakau village along the Kaduna-Abuja road have regained their freedom. Concise News understands that the last victim, identified as Nnamdi Michael was killed by their abductors and dumped in a bush on Sunday.

Former Nigerian international Odion Ighalo has said that his unexpected move to Manchester United is a “dream come true”. Ighalo, who touched down at Manchester Airport on Sunday morning, sealed a last-gasp Deadline Day loan move to United from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.