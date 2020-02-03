Nathaniel Samuel: Nigerians Bare Thoughts On Suspected Suicide Bomber

Nigerians on social media are expressing divergent opinions about the captured suspected Kaduna suicide bomber, Nathaniel Samuel.

Concise News reports that while some express dismay at the news, others were skeptical about the trueness of the story.

It would be recalled that this online news medium had reported how the Kaduna State Police Command on Sunday apprehended the suspected suicide bomber in Winners Chapel situated at Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo said the suspect, Samuel was caught by security officials of the church during Sunday service with a bag containing explosive devices.

He said that the bomber had even gained access into the church when the Close Circuit Camera of the church picked him and his bag was searched. Hence, Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found on him.

Sabo noted that the suspect has been taken to the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department for further interrogation and investigation.

See some reactions below:

A man with a Christian name but with a devilish mind tried to bomb,kill innocent women, men and children in a Christian place of worship, so the blame automatically goes to another religion. To trigger another ethnic & religious violence in Kaduna.

My God!

Nathaniel Samuel!! pic.twitter.com/bvTtZkg62r — Inside Kaduna (@InsideKaduna_) February 3, 2020

Unanswered questions! ~How did Nathaniel Samuel get the Bomb?

~Does he manufacture Bomb?

~Who does he work for?

~Which group does he belong to?

~Why did he choose to bomb his own Church? We need explanation on these questions!! — Anambra 1st son💭 (@UchePOkoye) February 3, 2020

Nathaniel Samuel investigation report should be made public. So that we can know who are responsible for causing religious crises in this nation. — Olayemi 🇳🇬 (@olayemi_123) February 3, 2020

So this is the bomb NATHANIEL SAMUEL was caught with at the LIVING FAITH CHURCH, KADUNA; and you’re holding it in your hands like it’s gala 😱

…I wonder what these police men are smoking😶 The bomb the terrorist pic.twitter.com/Ac10meVnGx — Professional beggar (@Sheddi_younG) February 3, 2020

Nathaniel Samuel, Nathaniel Samuel yen-yen-yen. Are u his cousin? Or did u check his birth certificate & truly confirm his real name as Nathaniel Samuel? Possibly what they told him to say. Remember, EVERYTHING IS POSSIBLE IN NIGERIA. pic.twitter.com/a3uM557cV0 — Life🔌lessons…✍ (@TheBlunt_) February 3, 2020

For anybody who genuinely believes this guys name is Nathaniel Samuel….weldone…your stupidity has eclipsed that of APC and Northern elites playing ping pong with the lives of their people. pic.twitter.com/2eC7wFUOHc — Ceasar (@keljykz2) February 3, 2020