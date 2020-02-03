Home » Nathaniel Samuel: Nigerians Bare Thoughts On Suspected Suicide Bomber

Nathaniel Samuel: Nigerians Bare Thoughts On Suspected Suicide Bomber

By - 21 minutes ago on February 03, 2020

Nathaniel Samuel was arrested by the Nigerian police for attempting to bomb a church/Twitter

Nigerians on social media are expressing divergent opinions about the captured suspected Kaduna suicide bomber, Nathaniel Samuel.

Concise News reports that while some express dismay at the news, others were skeptical about the trueness of the story.

It would be recalled that this online news medium had reported how the Kaduna State Police Command on Sunday apprehended the suspected suicide bomber in Winners Chapel situated at Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo said the suspect, Samuel was caught by security officials of the church during Sunday service with a bag containing explosive devices.

He said that the bomber had even gained access into the church when the Close Circuit Camera of the church picked him and his bag was searched. Hence, Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found on him.

Sabo noted that the suspect has been taken to the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department for further interrogation and investigation.

See some reactions below:

