N-Power Releases Important Information To Beneficiaries

The Federal Government’s N-Power scheme has instructed N-Tech Software beneficiaries who trained in the FrontEnd and BackEnd of Web Design and Digital Marketing to register their free one year domain and hosting plan, Concise News reports.

The instruction, among others, is essential for beneficiaries of the component of the famed scheme “for their continuous learning, evaluation and mentoring”, an update on the official Twitter handle of N-Power reads on Monday.

Dear N-Power Tech Software Beneficiaries, We have the following information for you.

This applies to those who trained in the FrontEnd and BackEnd of Web Design and Digital Marketing. Please read carefully.#NPowerNG pic.twitter.com/C5UOAUqTtD — N-Power (@npower_ng) February 3, 2020

N-Power Tech is basically for developers. N-Tech will train and position 10,000 hands-on software developers for the local and international software development market, the Nigerian government says.

Participants will undergo a project-based model to training wherein they will be exposed to foundational software development tools as well as resources to thrive as a modern day software developer-entrepreneur.

The programme will seek to establish the foundation knowledge, tools and platform upon which participants can pursue a career as software development entrepreneurs. Training will last 11 weeks and culminate with job fairs to link participants with placement opportunities within their respective localities.

Also, it will offer a continuity platform to support participants with learning and engagement opportunities on a continuous basis. They will be enabled with a device to continue the practice and exploration of opportunities after training.